UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Installs 2936 Transformers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

MEPCO installs 2936 transformers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have installed 2936 distribution transformers during first three months of current fiscal year in the region.

According to MEPCO sources here on Sunday, the distribution transformers of various capacity were installed for upgradation of distribution system and provision of new electricity connections to consumers.

As per details, 376 transformers were installed in MEPCO Multan circle from July 1 to September 30, 103 in DG Khan, 492 in Vehari, 452 in Bahawalpur, 433 in Sahiwal, 179 in Rahim Yar Khan, 207 in Muzaffargarh, 345 in Bahawal Nagar and 349 distribution transformers were installed in Muzaffargarh circle, sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Muzaffargarh Vehari July September Sunday From MEPCO

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.