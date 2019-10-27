MEPCO installs 2936 transformers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have installed 2936 distribution transformers during first three months of current fiscal year in the region.

According to MEPCO sources here on Sunday, the distribution transformers of various capacity were installed for upgradation of distribution system and provision of new electricity connections to consumers.

As per details, 376 transformers were installed in MEPCO Multan circle from July 1 to September 30, 103 in DG Khan, 492 in Vehari, 452 in Bahawalpur, 433 in Sahiwal, 179 in Rahim Yar Khan, 207 in Muzaffargarh, 345 in Bahawal Nagar and 349 distribution transformers were installed in Muzaffargarh circle, sources added.