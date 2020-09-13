MEPCO installs 297 km HT lines during 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has installed 297 kilometres high tension (HT) lines under different projects of providing electricity to consumers with better voltage, new connections and system upgradation during the ongoing fiscal year 2020--21.

According to MEPCO sources, the total length of MEPCO HT lines have reached to 78,606 kilometre across the region. The MEPCO have also installed 29 kilometres Low Tension (LT) lines while the total length of LT lines reached to 50,139 kilometre.

The MEPCO have installed 19.

6 kilometre HT and eight kilometre LT lines in Multan circle, 8.9 kilometre HT and 0.5 kilometre LT lines in DG Khan, 35.71 kilometre HT lines in Vehari, 69.28 kilometre HT and 12.66 KM LT lines in Bahawalpur, 63.27 HT and 2.25 kilometres LT lines in Sahiwal, 4.94 kilometre HT lines in Rahim Yar Khan, 12.83 kilometre HT lines and two kilometres LT lines in Muzaffargarh, 45.45 kilometre HT lines and 3.64 KM LT lines in Bahawalnagar and 37 kilometre HT lines have been installed in Khanewal circle from July to August-2020, the sources added.