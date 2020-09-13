UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Installs 297 Km HT Lines During 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

MEPCO installs 297 km HT lines during 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has installed 297 kilometres high tension (HT) lines under different projects of providing electricity to consumers with better voltage, new connections and system upgradation during the ongoing fiscal year 2020--21.

According to MEPCO sources, the total length of MEPCO HT lines have reached to 78,606 kilometre across the region. The MEPCO have also installed 29 kilometres Low Tension (LT) lines while the total length of LT lines reached to 50,139 kilometre.

The MEPCO have installed 19.

6 kilometre HT and eight kilometre LT lines in Multan circle, 8.9 kilometre HT and 0.5 kilometre LT lines in DG Khan, 35.71 kilometre HT lines in Vehari, 69.28 kilometre HT and 12.66 KM LT lines in Bahawalpur, 63.27 HT and 2.25 kilometres LT lines in Sahiwal, 4.94 kilometre HT lines in Rahim Yar Khan, 12.83 kilometre HT lines and two kilometres LT lines in Muzaffargarh, 45.45 kilometre HT lines and 3.64 KM LT lines in Bahawalnagar and 37 kilometre HT lines have been installed in Khanewal circle from July to August-2020, the sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari July From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

39 minutes ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.