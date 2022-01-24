Mepco installs 3080 new transformers during fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have installed 3080 new transformers to provide early connection and electricity with best voltage to consumers during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the provision of electricity with best voltage and early connections to consumers was top priority of the Multan Electric Power Supply Company (Mepco). The release added that total number of power distribution transformers has reached to 200,000 after installation of these new transformers in the current fiscal year.

During July to December 2021, the company has installed one transformer of 10 KVA, one of 15 KVA, 1930 of 25 KVA, 950 of 50 KVA, 126 of 100 KVA, 53 of 200 KVA, five of 400 KVA and 14 transformers of 630 KVA.

Release added that 344 transformers have been installed at Multan circle, 243 at DG Khan circle, 365 at Vehari circle, 502 at Bahawalpur circle, 500 at Sahiwal circle, 228 at Rahimyar Khan circle, 327 at Muzaffargarh circle, 260 at Bahawalnager circle and 311 new transformers have been installed at Khanewal circle.