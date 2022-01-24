UrduPoint.com

Mepco Installs 3080 New Transformers During Fiscal Year 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Mepco installs 3080 new transformers during fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have installed 3080 new transformers to provide early connection and electricity with best voltage to consumers during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the provision of electricity with best voltage and early connections to consumers was top priority of the Multan Electric Power Supply Company (Mepco). The release added that total number of power distribution transformers has reached to 200,000 after installation of these new transformers in the current fiscal year.

During July to December 2021, the company has installed one transformer of 10 KVA, one of 15 KVA, 1930 of 25 KVA, 950 of 50 KVA, 126 of 100 KVA, 53 of 200 KVA, five of 400 KVA and 14 transformers of 630 KVA.

Release added that 344 transformers have been installed at Multan circle, 243 at DG Khan circle, 365 at Vehari circle, 502 at Bahawalpur circle, 500 at Sahiwal circle, 228 at Rahimyar Khan circle, 327 at Muzaffargarh circle, 260 at Bahawalnager circle and 311 new transformers have been installed at Khanewal circle.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sahiwal Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari July December Best Top

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 hour ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 hour ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.