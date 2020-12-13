MEPCO installs 3541 distribution transformers in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had installed 3541 distribution transformers during current fiscal year 2020-21.

According to MEPCO sources, the distribution transformers of various capacity were installed for upgradation of distribution system and provision of new electricity connections.

The strength of distribution transformers of the MEPCO reached to 183118 after installation of these transformers.

The transformers which were installed included one of 10 KVA, 2344 25 KVA, 1030 of 50 KVA, of 101 KVA, of 50 of 200 KVA and seven of 400 KVA from July to November-2020.

As many as 404 transformers were installed in MEPCO Multan circle, 320 in DG Khan, 404 in Vehari, 469 in Bahawalpur, 606 in Sahiwal, 303 in Rahim Yar Khan, 398 in Muzaffargarh, 304 in Bahawal Nagar and 333 distribution transformers were installed in Muzaffargarh circle.