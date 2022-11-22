MEPCO installs 415 km HT, 51 km LT lines during 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has installed 415 kilometre high tension (HT) lines and 51 kilometer Low Tension (LT) under the mission of providing electricity to consumers with best voltage, early new connections and system upgradation during the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Mepco sources, the total length of HT lines of MEPCO reached to 81,968 kilometre across the region.

The Mepco have also installed 51 kilometres Low Tension (LT) lines and the total length of LT lines reached to 50,574 kilometre across the region, Mepco sources added.

From July 2022 to October 2022, the Mepco have installed 38 kilometre HT and 8.4 kilometreLT lines in Multan circle, 33.4 kilometre HT and 9.5 kilometre LT lines in DG Khan, 50 kilometre HT lines in Vehari, 65.7 kilometre HT lines and 13 kilometres LT lines in Bahawalpur, 80.3 kilometre HT lines and 12.7 kilomtre LT lines in Sahiwal, 27.5 kilometre HT lines in Rahim Yar Khan, 24.6 kilometre HT lines in Muzaffargarh, 71.3 kilometre HT lines and 7.7 km LT lines in Bahawalnagar while 23.5 kilometre HT lines have been installed in Khanewal circle, Mepcosources added.