UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Installs 415 Km HT, 51 Km LT Lines During 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MEPCO installs 415 km HT, 51 km LT lines during 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has installed 415 kilometre high tension (HT) lines and 51 kilometer Low Tension (LT) under the mission of providing electricity to consumers with best voltage, early new connections and system upgradation during the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Mepco sources, the total length of HT lines of MEPCO reached to 81,968 kilometre across the region.

The Mepco have also installed 51 kilometres Low Tension (LT) lines and the total length of LT lines reached to 50,574 kilometre across the region, Mepco sources added.

From July 2022 to October 2022, the Mepco have installed 38 kilometre HT and 8.4 kilometreLT lines in Multan circle, 33.4 kilometre HT and 9.5 kilometre LT lines in DG Khan, 50 kilometre HT lines in Vehari, 65.7 kilometre HT lines and 13 kilometres LT lines in Bahawalpur, 80.3 kilometre HT lines and 12.7 kilomtre LT lines in Sahiwal, 27.5 kilometre HT lines in Rahim Yar Khan, 24.6 kilometre HT lines in Muzaffargarh, 71.3 kilometre HT lines and 7.7 km LT lines in Bahawalnagar while 23.5 kilometre HT lines have been installed in Khanewal circle, Mepcosources added.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari July October Best MEPCO

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

1 minute ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

15 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

5 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.