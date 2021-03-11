MEPCO installs 42000 USAID funded Smart meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) installed over 42,000 smart electricity meters including industrial, commercial, agriculture and domestic, established the state of the art Customer Service Center and set in place capacitors over 45,000 tube-wells to reduce the technical losses with USAID help.

Addressing a function arranged by USAID Sustainable Energy of Pakistan (SEP) Project on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engr. Akram ul Haq said the assistance from USAID is helpful to reduce the line losses, increase capacity building and provision of best services to the consumers.

Earlier, Chief of Party US Agency for International Development (USAID) Andre Larocque said that USAID has been striving hard to improve the performance of the power sector of Pakistan from 2012 and extended full support to MEPCO for improvement in different sectors and distribution networks through the SEP programme.

He lauded the efforts of MEPCO staff and said that despite corona pandemic MEPCO officials provide round the clock facilities to over 7 million consumers.

He said that USAID provided the modern training regarding Geographic Information System, Implementation of ERP system, Smart Meters, Installation of capacitors, meter reading and billing system to MEPCO officers and officials and this cooperation would also be continued in future also.

Senior Distribution and Commercialization Advisor (SEP) Muhammad Shafiq-ur-Rehman informed that the SEP was going to complete within a month.

The distinction certificates and shields were also distributed from the SEP programme.

The participants who get shields and certificates are included CEO MEPCO Engr. Akram ul Haq, GM (CS) Engr. Ehsan Mohi au Din Gillani, GM (Technical) Engr. Shafiq ul Hassan, GM (Operation) Tariq Mehmood Buttar, Add: DG (MM) Javed Iqbal and others.