UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Installs 42000 USAID Funded Smart Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

MEPCO installs 42000 USAID funded Smart meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) installed over 42,000 smart electricity meters including industrial, commercial, agriculture and domestic, established the state of the art Customer Service Center and set in place capacitors over 45,000 tube-wells to reduce the technical losses with USAID help.

Addressing a function arranged by USAID Sustainable Energy of Pakistan (SEP) Project on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engr. Akram ul Haq said the assistance from USAID is helpful to reduce the line losses, increase capacity building and provision of best services to the consumers.

Earlier, Chief of Party US Agency for International Development (USAID) Andre Larocque said that USAID has been striving hard to improve the performance of the power sector of Pakistan from 2012 and extended full support to MEPCO for improvement in different sectors and distribution networks through the SEP programme.

He lauded the efforts of MEPCO staff and said that despite corona pandemic MEPCO officials provide round the clock facilities to over 7 million consumers.

He said that USAID provided the modern training regarding Geographic Information System, Implementation of ERP system, Smart Meters, Installation of capacitors, meter reading and billing system to MEPCO officers and officials and this cooperation would also be continued in future also.

Senior Distribution and Commercialization Advisor (SEP) Muhammad Shafiq-ur-Rehman informed that the SEP was going to complete within a month.

The distinction certificates and shields were also distributed from the SEP programme.

The participants who get shields and certificates are included CEO MEPCO Engr. Akram ul Haq, GM (CS) Engr. Ehsan Mohi au Din Gillani, GM (Technical) Engr. Shafiq ul Hassan, GM (Operation) Tariq Mehmood Buttar, Add: DG (MM) Javed Iqbal and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Electricity Agriculture Company Reading September From Best General Motors Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

11 minutes ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

37 minutes ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

56 minutes ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

59 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

47 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.