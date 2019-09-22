Mepco installs 500km HT lines during current year

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) installed 500Km high tension (HT) lines under projects of providing electricity to consumers with better voltage during the current fiscal year.

According to the Mepco sources, the total length of HT lines reached 76,557km in the region while the Mepco also installed 7km low tension (LT) lines and its total length reached 49,999km.

The Mepco installed 52km HT and 3km LT lines in Multan circle, 12Km HT and 2km LT lines in DG Khan, 96km HT lines in Vehari, 80km HT lines in Bahawalpur, 84km HT lines in Sahiwal, 54km HT lines in Rahim Yar Khan, 25km HT lines in Muzaffargarh, 34km HT lines in Bahawalnagar and 59km HT lines have been installed in Khanewal circle.