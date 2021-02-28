MEPCO installs 5046 distribution transformers during 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have installed 5046 distribution transformers during the current fiscal year 2020-21 across the region.

According to MEPCO sources, the distribution transformers of various capacity were being installed for upgradation of distribution system and provision of new electricity connections to the consumers.

The total strength of distribution transformers of the MEPCO region has been reached to 1,84,623.

The transformers including one of 10 KVA, 3434 of 25 KVA, 1359 of 50 KVA, 142 of 100 KVA, 79 of 200 KVA, 18 of 400 KVA and one transformer of 1500 KVA have been installed during the current fiscal year.

The MEPCO have installed 608 transformers in Multan circle, 447 in DG Khan, 577 in Vehari, 608 in Bahawalpur, 946 in Sahiwal, 390 in Rahim Yar Khan, 637 in Muzaffargarh, 376 in Bahawalnagar and 457 distribution transformers have been installed in Khanewalcircle, MEPCO sources added.