MEPCO installs 7935 distribution transformers during 2018-19

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have installed 7935 distribution transformers during the current fiscal year 2018,19 across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) have installed 7935 distribution transformers during the current fiscal year 2018 ,19 across the region.

According to MEPCO sources, the distribution transformers of various capacity were installed for up-gradation of distribution system and provision of new electricity connections to consumers.

The strength of total distribution transformers of the MEPCO reached to 1,69,132.

The transformers including nine of 10 KVA, 14 of 15 KVA, 5089 of 25 KVA, 2454 of 50 KVA, 213 of 100 KVA, 120 of 200 KVA, 16 of 400 KVA and 20 transformers of 630 KVA have been installed during the ongoing fiscal year.

From July 2018 to May 2019, 876 transformers have been installed in MEPCO Multan circle, 486 in DG Khan, 1084 in Vehari, 1277 in Bahawalpur, 1538 in Sahiwal, 555 in Rahim Yar Khan, 555 in Muzaffargarh, 721 in Bahawal Nagar and 843 distribution transformers have been installed in Muzaffargarh circle, MEPCO sources added.