MEPCO installs 992 new metres, lays PVC cables in Labour colony

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electricity Power Company (MEPCO) installed new metres besides laying down PVC cables costing Rs 7.6 million in Labour Colony paid by Workers Welfare board.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said that SDO Industrial Estate Aamar Raza Siddiqi and his team completed the mega project within two weeks time despite Covid on the directions of SE Multan Circle Munawar Khan.

He informed that MEPCO team installed 992 single phase metres in the colony for provision of electricity.

