UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Installs Aerial Bundle Cable In Narrow Streets, Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MEPCO installs aerial bundle cable in narrow streets, bazaars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installing the aerial bundle cable (ABC) in narrow streets and bazaars to control power pilferage and to avert untoward incidents.

SDO of MEPCO Nawan Shehar subdivision, Ghulam Mustafa Mujahid, said the ABC installation projects have been started as part of the precautionary measures being taken to eliminate power pilferage and to avert untoward incidents especially in narrow streets and bazaars.

He said the ABC cable installation would also resolve the issues of swinging and hanging wires.

Related Topics

Multan Company MEPCO

Recent Stories

New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.