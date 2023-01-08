MEPCO installs aerial bundle cable in narrow streets, bazaars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installing the aerial bundle cable (ABC) in narrow streets and bazaars to control power pilferage and to avert untoward incidents.

SDO of MEPCO Nawan Shehar subdivision, Ghulam Mustafa Mujahid, said the ABC installation projects have been started as part of the precautionary measures being taken to eliminate power pilferage and to avert untoward incidents especially in narrow streets and bazaars.

He said the ABC cable installation would also resolve the issues of swinging and hanging wires.