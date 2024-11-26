MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

Multan Electric Power Company’s (MEPCO) operation against electricity thieves and defaulters is in progress across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company’s (MEPCO) operation against electricity thieves and defaulters is in progress across South Punjab.

In a single day, 113 individuals were caught pilfering electricity. Fresh cases have been registered against 95 culprits, and fines amounting to Rs. 8.32 million have been imposed, with Rs 860,000 recovered on the spot.

On November 26, 2024, in the Multan Circle alone, 13 electricity thieves were fined Rs. 1.36 million, and cases were registered against 13 individuals. In the Dera Ghazi Khan Circle, fines of Rs. 320,000 were imposed on consumers, with four cases registered. In the Vehari Circle, 8 individuals were fined Rs. 580,000. Meanwhile, in the Bahawalpur Circle, 12 people were fined Rs. 1.

9 million , with 12 cases filed against them. The Sahiwal Circle imposed fines of Rs. 680,000 million on seven electricity thieves, registering Five FIRs. In the Rahim Yar Khan Circle, fines of Rs. 1.63 million were imposed on 41 individuals, with 41 FIRs registered. The Muzaffargarh Circle imposed fines of Rs. 250,000 on 9 people, and seven FIRs were lodged. The Bahawalnagar Circle imposed fines of Rs. 210,000 on three consumers, with one case registered, and in the Khanewal Circle, Rs. 1.39 million fines were imposed on 11 electricity thieves, with seven FIRs filed.

Operations were also carried out against defaulters of agricultural tube wells in Multan and Bahawalpur. As a result, seven defaulter connections were disconnected for failing to pay Rs. 2.06 million in outstanding dues.