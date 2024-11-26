Open Menu

MEPCO Intensifies Crackdown On Electricity Thieves, Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 08:07 PM

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

Multan Electric Power Company’s (MEPCO) operation against electricity thieves and defaulters is in progress across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company’s (MEPCO) operation against electricity thieves and defaulters is in progress across South Punjab.

In a single day, 113 individuals were caught pilfering electricity. Fresh cases have been registered against 95 culprits, and fines amounting to Rs. 8.32 million have been imposed, with Rs 860,000 recovered on the spot.

On November 26, 2024, in the Multan Circle alone, 13 electricity thieves were fined Rs. 1.36 million, and cases were registered against 13 individuals. In the Dera Ghazi Khan Circle, fines of Rs. 320,000 were imposed on consumers, with four cases registered. In the Vehari Circle, 8 individuals were fined Rs. 580,000. Meanwhile, in the Bahawalpur Circle, 12 people were fined Rs. 1.

9 million , with 12 cases filed against them. The Sahiwal Circle imposed fines of Rs. 680,000 million on seven electricity thieves, registering Five FIRs. In the Rahim Yar Khan Circle, fines of Rs. 1.63 million were imposed on 41 individuals, with 41 FIRs registered. The Muzaffargarh Circle imposed fines of Rs. 250,000 on 9 people, and seven FIRs were lodged. The Bahawalnagar Circle imposed fines of Rs. 210,000 on three consumers, with one case registered, and in the Khanewal Circle, Rs. 1.39 million fines were imposed on 11 electricity thieves, with seven FIRs filed.

Operations were also carried out against defaulters of agricultural tube wells in Multan and Bahawalpur. As a result, seven defaulter connections were disconnected for failing to pay Rs. 2.06 million in outstanding dues.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Punjab Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Progress Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari November Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

1 second ago
 Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

3 seconds ago
 Mushaira held at arts council

Mushaira held at arts council

5 seconds ago
 WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successf ..

WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD

6 seconds ago
 Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED ..

Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab

8 seconds ago
 Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensi ..

Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog

13 minutes ago
Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi ..

Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Kara ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into a ..

Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven ..

4 minutes ago
 94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

10 seconds ago
 RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road clos ..

RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures

11 seconds ago
 Man killed, six injured in road accident

Man killed, six injured in road accident

13 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Belarus underscore significance of advan ..

Pakistan, Belarus underscore significance of advancing political dialogue, expan ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan