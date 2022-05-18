UrduPoint.com

Mepco Introduces Complaint Redressal System Through Whatsapp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) introduced a new complaint redressal system through social media application Whatsapp to aware consumers about loadshedding, maintenance work and other activities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) introduced a new complaint redressal system through social media application Whatsapp to aware consumers about loadshedding, maintenance work and other activities.

This was disclosed by Chief Strategic Planner Mepco Engineer Muhammad Javed Iqbal during his visit to Mepco Muzaffargarh Circle here on Wednesday.

He said that as per directives of the power division, the Whatsapp groups would be formed at all circles of the region to provide information to consumers regarding loadshedding, upgradation and other activities of the Mepco. He said that the consumers would be able to report their complaints on the groups through which their issues would be resolved on priority.

He said that officers of the Mepco would be the admin of these group and they would be responsible for speedy information sharing and complaints' solution.

He directed officers to visit field in order to bring more improvement in performance of the department and to ensure 100 per cent recovery. He asked officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against defaulters and monitor the report on daily basis. He urged officers to take punitive action against defaulters and power pilferers which may include disconnection of their connections, registration of FIRs and imposition of heavy penalty on them.

