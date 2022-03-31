MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate consumers in Ramadan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Thursday introduced new mobile App 'MEPCO Light' for registration of consumer complaints and timely redressal of grievances during month of Ramadan

The consumers could get register their complaints online, information regarding power closure, correction of bills, installments, procedure regarding new electricity connections through this App while mobile number has also been provided for registration of complaints through WhatsApp.

The central control room at MEPCO headquarters and control centres have also been established at circle level.

The MEPCO teams were always ready for redressal of consumers complaints and immediate restoration of electricity.

Consumers could contact MEPCO Headquarters regional complaints cell numbers 061-9220217, 061-9220314,061-9220217 and Whatsapp number 03028287631.

The pamphlets and brochures were also being distributed to sensitize the consumers about new services under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar.