UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Introduces 'MEPCO Light' App To Facilitate Consumers In Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate consumers in Ramadan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Thursday introduced new mobile App 'MEPCO Light' for registration of consumer complaints and timely redressal of grievances during month of Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Thursday introduced new mobile App 'MEPCO Light' for registration of consumer complaints and timely redressal of grievances during month of Ramadan.

The consumers could get register their complaints online, information regarding power closure, correction of bills, installments, procedure regarding new electricity connections through this App while mobile number has also been provided for registration of complaints through WhatsApp.

The central control room at MEPCO headquarters and control centres have also been established at circle level.

The MEPCO teams were always ready for redressal of consumers complaints and immediate restoration of electricity.

Consumers could contact MEPCO Headquarters regional complaints cell numbers 061-9220217, 061-9220314,061-9220217 and Whatsapp number 03028287631.

The pamphlets and brochures were also being distributed to sensitize the consumers about new services under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Mobile Company Circle WhatsApp MEPCO Ramadan

Recent Stories

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tou ..

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tourists On Board - Blue Origin

2 minutes ago
 DIG visits election CCTV control room

DIG visits election CCTV control room

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan bags 195 votes in poll for membership res ..

Pakistan bags 195 votes in poll for membership restoration at FIFA Congress

2 minutes ago
 Health Secretary inaugurates Oxygen plant at Fatim ..

Health Secretary inaugurates Oxygen plant at Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospi ..

2 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner removes encroachments in Kh ..

Assistant Commissioner removes encroachments in Khuzdar

6 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Pakistan Institute of ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Pakistan Institute of Education

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.