MEPCO introduces online application system for new connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) introduced online application system for new connections to facilitate applicants.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said on Wednesday that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Ikramul Haq had ordered to all sub divisions across the region to implement the facility immediately.

He informed that company's IT department had launched a special software for online applications adding that an application has also been made for this purpose.

The applicants can apply for domestic, commercial and tube-wells connections by clicking a link available at www.

mepco.com.pk/enc.com.pk while sitting at their homes the spokesperson stated and added that the measure would make new connections a hassle-free process.

The staff will obtain necessary documents from the applicants during visiting to the site and they will be informed about acceptance or rejection of the applications accordingly.

He quoted MECPO Chief as saying that customers are assets for the company and provision of best facilities is top priority of the company.

He advised the customers to contact at what's app no 0333-619992 in case of information or complaints.