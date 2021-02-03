UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Introduces Online Application System For New Connections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:27 PM

MEPCO introduces online application system for new connections

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) introduced online application system for new connections to facilitate applicants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) introduced online application system for new connections to facilitate applicants.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said on Wednesday that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Ikramul Haq had ordered to all sub divisions across the region to implement the facility immediately.

He informed that company's IT department had launched a special software for online applications adding that an application has also been made for this purpose.

The applicants can apply for domestic, commercial and tube-wells connections by clicking a link available at www.

mepco.com.pk/enc.com.pk while sitting at their homes the spokesperson stated and added that the measure would make new connections a hassle-free process.

The staff will obtain necessary documents from the applicants during visiting to the site and they will be informed about acceptance or rejection of the applications accordingly.

He quoted MECPO Chief as saying that customers are assets for the company and provision of best facilities is top priority of the company.

He advised the customers to contact at what's app no 0333-619992 in case of information or complaints.

Related Topics

Multan Company SITE All From Best Top MEPCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai trade with Indonesia ..

16 minutes ago

ILO to celebrate 2021 as Intl' year for eliminatio ..

4 minutes ago

AIOU announces admissions in Matric ,Inter for sp ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body concerned over delay in completion of ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt well aware of its responsibilities: Ghula ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic puts brakes on Volvo 2020 earnings

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.