MEPCO introduces online system for new connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has introduced an online system for facilitation of consumers interested to get new connections.

This was disclosed by Additional Chief Engineer MEPCO Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood during his visit of Nawan Shehr Sub-Division here on Wednesday.

He said that through the online system, the consumers could get information regarding new connection without visiting MEPCO offices.

Khalid Mahmood shared that the new connections were being provided to citizens on priority basis across the MEPCO region.

Furthermore, he urged the officers concerned to put all efforts in resolving issues of consumers as early as possible. He asked them to keep complaint register updated and contact with consumers related to their complaints.

Additional Chief Engineer added that special teams have been formed to register complaints during the time of Sehar, Iftaar and Taraweeh.