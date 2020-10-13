MEPCO issues 1177 three phase meters to replace burnt , faulty meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) issued 1177 three phase electricity meter as replacement faulty and burnt meters during month of August 2020.

According to official sources, all the circles of MEPCO were directed to get meters from store and ensure installation at the earliest in order to facilitate the consumers.

The source added, 172 meters would be installed in Multan. Similarly, 117 in DG Khan, 135 in Vehari, 167 in Bahawalpur, 155 in Sahiwal, 84 in Rah Yar Khan, 208 in Muzaffargarh, 42 in Bahawalnagar and 97 meters in Khanewal circle would be installed.