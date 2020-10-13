UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Issues 1177 Three Phase Meters To Replace Burnt , Faulty Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:53 PM

MEPCO issues 1177 three phase meters to replace burnt , faulty meters

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) issued 1177 three phase electricity meter as replacement faulty and burnt meters during month of August 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) issued 1177 three phase electricity meter as replacement faulty and burnt meters during month of August 2020.

According to official sources, all the circles of MEPCO were directed to get meters from store and ensure installation at the earliest in order to facilitate the consumers.

The source added, 172 meters would be installed in Multan. Similarly, 117 in DG Khan, 135 in Vehari, 167 in Bahawalpur, 155 in Sahiwal, 84 in Rah Yar Khan, 208 in Muzaffargarh, 42 in Bahawalnagar and 97 meters in Khanewal circle would be installed.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sahiwal Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari August 2020 All From MEPCO

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

11 minutes ago

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

26 minutes ago

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Weddi ..

26 minutes ago

PM decides crackdown against mafia involved in pri ..

2 minutes ago

MEPCO nets 154 power pilferers during 24 hours in ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.