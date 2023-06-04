UrduPoint.com

Mepco Issues 1914 Single Phase Meters For Replacement

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Mepco issues 1914 single phase meters for replacement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Material Management section of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has provided 1914 single-phase new meters in all operational circles for replacement of faulty meters at the earliest, Director, Material Management, Sohail Bashir said on Sunday.

He said that the burnt and faulty meters waiting for a replacement for the last three months would be replaced on priority. He said that the new meters have been provided to all operational circles for the replacement of faulty meters reported by April 2023 or earlier.

The new meters including 130 to Multan circle, 153 to DG Khan circle, 175 to Vehari, 308 to Bahawalpur, 182 to Sahiwal, 292 to Rahim Yar Khan, 339 to Muzaffargarh, 266 to Bahawalnager and 69 single phase meters have been provided to Khanewal circle, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari April Sunday All

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

8 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditiona ..

ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditional Handcrafts&#039; competition

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Categ ..

Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Category, whilst Abu Dhabi Corniche ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5 ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5-day trade mission to India

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.