Mepco issues 1914 single phase meters for replacement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Material Management section of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has provided 1914 single-phase new meters in all operational circles for replacement of faulty meters at the earliest, Director, Material Management, Sohail Bashir said on Sunday.

He said that the burnt and faulty meters waiting for a replacement for the last three months would be replaced on priority. He said that the new meters have been provided to all operational circles for the replacement of faulty meters reported by April 2023 or earlier.

The new meters including 130 to Multan circle, 153 to DG Khan circle, 175 to Vehari, 308 to Bahawalpur, 182 to Sahiwal, 292 to Rahim Yar Khan, 339 to Muzaffargarh, 266 to Bahawalnager and 69 single phase meters have been provided to Khanewal circle, he added.