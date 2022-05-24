MEPCO issues 4417 single phase meters to replace dead, faulty meters

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) material management department has issued 4417 single phase meters for redressal of online complaints regarding replacement of burnt and faulty meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) material management department has issued 4417 single phase meters for redressal of online complaints regarding replacement of burnt and faulty meters.

The faulty meters were being replaced on priority basis across the region under the directions of CEO MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar. As many as 470 meters were released to MEPCO Khanewal circle, 853 to DG Khan, 797 to Sahiwal, 667 to Muzaffargarh and 1630 meters to Bahawalpur circle.

The Superintending Engineers were directed to get the meters from stores concerned and replace the faulty meters on priority basis and also submit report with headquarters.