UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Issues 4417 Single Phase Meters To Replace Dead, Faulty Meters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MEPCO issues 4417 single phase meters to replace dead, faulty meters

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) material management department has issued 4417 single phase meters for redressal of online complaints regarding replacement of burnt and faulty meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) material management department has issued 4417 single phase meters for redressal of online complaints regarding replacement of burnt and faulty meters.

The faulty meters were being replaced on priority basis across the region under the directions of CEO MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar. As many as 470 meters were released to MEPCO Khanewal circle, 853 to DG Khan, 797 to Sahiwal, 667 to Muzaffargarh and 1630 meters to Bahawalpur circle.

The Superintending Engineers were directed to get the meters from stores concerned and replace the faulty meters on priority basis and also submit report with headquarters.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital J ..

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital Journalists

2 minutes ago
 Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - For ..

Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 US Birth Rate in 2021 Up 1% in First Increase Sinc ..

US Birth Rate in 2021 Up 1% in First Increase Since 2014 - CDC

2 minutes ago
 WASA urges citizens for judiciously water usage

WASA urges citizens for judiciously water usage

2 minutes ago
 1122 continues dousing operation at Koh-e-Suleman ..

1122 continues dousing operation at Koh-e-Suleman hill

2 minutes ago
 PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing soli ..

PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing solidarity with Yasin Malik

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.