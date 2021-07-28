MEPCO issues guidelines for consumers' safety during monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional chief engineer of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Muzaffargarh circle Mahr Nazar Muhammad Dub has urged the consumers to stay away from company's installations and exercise maximum caution to stay safe during the ongoing monsoon season.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the official said that people must stay away from electric poles, transformers, and conductors and do not even park their vehicles or bikes there and also keep their animals away from such installations.

The people should avoid hanging wet clothes by metal wires or conductors.

The people should avoid touching electrical appliances, switches or buttons in case their clothes, shoe are wet. Moreover, the people must not encroach upon land beneath the MEPCO installations like transformers to stay safe.

The official also directed MEPCO field staff to use safety gadgets, gloves etc while rectifying complaints of consumers in case of power outages.