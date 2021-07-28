UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Issues Guidelines For Consumers' Safety During Monsoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

MEPCO issues guidelines for consumers' safety during monsoon

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional chief engineer of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Muzaffargarh circle Mahr Nazar Muhammad Dub has urged the consumers to stay away from company's installations and exercise maximum caution to stay safe during the ongoing monsoon season.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the official said that people must stay away from electric poles, transformers, and conductors and do not even park their vehicles or bikes there and also keep their animals away from such installations.

The people should avoid hanging wet clothes by metal wires or conductors.

The people should avoid touching electrical appliances, switches or buttons in case their clothes, shoe are wet. Moreover, the people must not encroach upon land beneath the MEPCO installations like transformers to stay safe.

The official also directed MEPCO field staff to use safety gadgets, gloves etc while rectifying complaints of consumers in case of power outages.

Related Topics

Multan Company Vehicles Circle Muzaffargarh From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

14 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

16 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

23 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised sustainable development plans, ..

31 minutes ago

Sajid Ali Sadpara secures body of his father at C- ..

38 minutes ago

Huawei Digitizes Green Powered Pakistan with Fusio ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.