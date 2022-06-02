UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Issues Load Management Plan For Consumers Convenience, Awareness

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 06:26 PM

MEPCO issues load management plan for consumers convenience, awareness

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has issued load management schedule by keeping in view the difference in supply and demand of electricity for the convenience and awareness of consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has issued load management schedule by keeping in view the difference in supply and demand of electricity for the convenience and awareness of consumers.

The electricity load-shedding schedule on feeders was prepared as per ratio of line losses under the directions of ministry of power.

Out of 1697 feeders of MEPCO, 1356 feeders supply electricity to domestic and commercial consumers.

Feeders with line losses of less than 20 percent will receive only four hours of load management in 24 hours. The load management schedule is also available on MEPCO's website www.mepco.com.pk.

Consumers could get information regarding the schedule in the name of the feeder published on their bills.

All the industrial feeders in South Punjab have been declared free from load management and these feeders are being provided uninterrupted power supply round the clock.

There are 43 rural and tube well feeders in category 3 in 9 operation circles under the management of MEPCO Region with line losses up to 30 percent and they will be subjected to 5 hours load management out of 24 hours.

Remaining 16 feeders will have to face 6 to 8 hours load management as per line losses ratio.

The transformer trollies were present in functional condition at all sub divisions to tackle any emergency and burning/ dead of transformers situation.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company All From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Russia's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cannot Be Discussed, ..

Russia's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cannot Be Discussed, Initiative Is Voluntary - Off ..

2 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1 pct in May: Eur ..

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1 pct in May: Eurostat

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to i ..

Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to inspect water supply

2 minutes ago
 18,813-ton waste removed in 2 weeks: FWMC

18,813-ton waste removed in 2 weeks: FWMC

2 minutes ago
 Pak blind archery squad announced for European Cup ..

Pak blind archery squad announced for European Cup

4 minutes ago
 CCPO pays homage to police martyrs

CCPO pays homage to police martyrs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.