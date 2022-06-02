MEPCO issues load management plan for consumers convenience, awareness

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has issued load management schedule by keeping in view the difference in supply and demand of electricity for the convenience and awareness of consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has issued load management schedule by keeping in view the difference in supply and demand of electricity for the convenience and awareness of consumers.

The electricity load-shedding schedule on feeders was prepared as per ratio of line losses under the directions of ministry of power.

Out of 1697 feeders of MEPCO, 1356 feeders supply electricity to domestic and commercial consumers.

Feeders with line losses of less than 20 percent will receive only four hours of load management in 24 hours. The load management schedule is also available on MEPCO's website www.mepco.com.pk.

Consumers could get information regarding the schedule in the name of the feeder published on their bills.

All the industrial feeders in South Punjab have been declared free from load management and these feeders are being provided uninterrupted power supply round the clock.

There are 43 rural and tube well feeders in category 3 in 9 operation circles under the management of MEPCO Region with line losses up to 30 percent and they will be subjected to 5 hours load management out of 24 hours.

Remaining 16 feeders will have to face 6 to 8 hours load management as per line losses ratio.

The transformer trollies were present in functional condition at all sub divisions to tackle any emergency and burning/ dead of transformers situation.