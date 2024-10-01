MEPCO issues load shedding schedule

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) has issued two-day load shedding schedule for several areas of Bahawalpur city due to repairing and maintenance at grid stations.

The official announcement issued by the MEPCO was that the electric power of certain areas will remain off for maintenance of grid stations.

The repairing and maintenance will be carried out at grid stations including 132KV Cantt and 132KV Baghdad on October 2 (Wednesday) and 3 (Thursday),2024 from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

The power shutt down will be carried out from feeders including Bahawalpur Gulzar Mahal,Al-Fareed,Allied Solvent Plant,Civil Hospital,City Baghdad, Badar Sher,Jhangi Wala,Azhar, Jinnah, Darbar Mahal, Azdi, Millat Park and Dera Bakha.