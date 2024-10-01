Open Menu

MEPCO Issues Load Shedding Schedule

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

MEPCO issues load shedding schedule

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) has issued two-day load shedding schedule for several areas of Bahawalpur city due to repairing and maintenance at grid stations.

The official announcement issued by the MEPCO was that the electric power of certain areas will remain off for maintenance of grid stations.

The repairing and maintenance will be carried out at grid stations including 132KV Cantt and 132KV Baghdad on October 2 (Wednesday) and 3 (Thursday),2024 from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

The power shutt down will be carried out from feeders including Bahawalpur Gulzar Mahal,Al-Fareed,Allied Solvent Plant,Civil Hospital,City Baghdad, Badar Sher,Jhangi Wala,Azhar, Jinnah, Darbar Mahal, Azdi, Millat Park and Dera Bakha.

Related Topics

Multan Load Shedding Company Baghdad Bahawalpur October From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

30 minutes ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

21 hours ago
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

23 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

23 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

23 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

23 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

23 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan