UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mepco Issues Load Shedding Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

Mepco issues load shedding schedule

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electricity Supply Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur region has issued load shedding schedule for Khanqahsharif sub-division.

According to a press release issued by MEPCO Bahawalpur region, electricity supply will remained suspended from grid station 220-KV, Sheikh Shajra on 6th July 2019 from 6:30 am to 10:30 am.

The cause of the load management was told to be routine repairing work at the grid station.

Related Topics

Multan Load Shedding Electricity Company Bahawalpur July 2019 From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2019 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

9 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

11 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

11 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.