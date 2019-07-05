Mepco issues load shedding schedule

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electricity Supply Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur region has issued load shedding schedule for Khanqahsharif sub-division.

According to a press release issued by MEPCO Bahawalpur region, electricity supply will remained suspended from grid station 220-KV, Sheikh Shajra on 6th July 2019 from 6:30 am to 10:30 am.

The cause of the load management was told to be routine repairing work at the grid station.