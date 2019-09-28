MEPCO issues load shedding schedule

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) has issued schedule for power load management to be carried out from September 30 to October 12 in Bahawalpur.

Electricity supply will remain suspended from 132-KV, Al-Sadiq Feeder Bahawalpur of Abbasia Sub-Division on date including September 30, October 3, 5,7,10 and 12, sadid a press release.

The electricity will not be supplied from this feeder from 6:30 am to 10:30 am during these days. The cause of the load shedding was told to be repairing work.