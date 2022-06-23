UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Issues Over 3 Lac New Connections In Current Fiscal Year

Published June 23, 2022

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has issued 3,47,656 new electricity connections during the current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has issued 3,47,656 new electricity connections during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

The new connections included 3,27,249 domestic, 15,795 commercial, 233 general service, 1080 industrial, 3,233 agricultural tube wells and 66 other categories of connections, said a press release.

As many as 51256 in Multan Circle, 41180 in DG Khan circle, 30634 in Vehari circle, 35248 in Bahawalpur circle, 37305 in Sahiwal circle, 36310 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 55197 in Muzaffargarh circle, 25563 in Bahawalnagar circle and 2463 connections have been provided in Khanewal circle from July 2021 to May 2022.

