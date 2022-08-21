UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Issues Over 37,000 Single Phase Meters For Replacing Faulty Meters

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has released more than 37,000 single phase meters to the operation circles for the replacement of pending burnt and faulty meters.

According to Manager Material Management MEPCO Malik Arif Wains, meters have been provided in the respective regional and field stores for replacement of burnt and damaged meters till the end of 30 June 2022, under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, 3053 single phase meters have been provided to Multan circle, 5092 to Vehari circle, 8062 to Bahawalpur circle, 3,551 to Khanewal circle, 102 to DG Khan circle, 10 to Sahiwal circle, 5,910 to Rahim Yar Khan circle, 11021 to Muzaffargarh circle and 214 single phase meters were provided to Bahawalnagar circle.

More Stories From Pakistan

