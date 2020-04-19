MEPCO issues power shut down schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Due to necessary repairing work, the Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) will carry out power shut down from four feeders of Bahawalpur from April 20 to 23.

According to a press release issued here, Superintendant Engineer MEPCO has approved shut down from four feeders of Bahawalpur from April 20 to 23 due to necessary repairing work.

The power shut down will be carried out from feeders including Badr-ud-Din, Al-Rahman, Industrial Estate and Ghani Pur from 9am to 1:30pm.