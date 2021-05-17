UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Supply Company (Mepco) Monday issued a power shutdown schedule in which supply of electricity would remain suspended from BVH, University and College Road feeders from May 20 to May 31 due to repair and maintenance work.

The electricity will remain shutdown from 8 am to 12 pm. This was stated in a circular issued from the office of Executive Engineer operations MEPCO City Division Bahawalpur.

