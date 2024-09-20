MEPCO Issues Power Shutdown Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) issued a power shutdown schedule on September 22 in different cities in the region.
A spokesperson for MEPCO said that power supply would be suspended from the following feeders on September 22, (Sunday), due to area planning, up-gradation, replacement of wires and poles, completion of ongoing development projects, and distribution system up-gradation.
He informed that supply power supply would be suspended in Suraj Maini, Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit Osmania Bazaar, and High Court feeders from 5:30 am to 9:30 am.
In Muzaffargarh Circle there will be shutdown in MTM, MTM1, and tubwell 3 feeders from 6:00 am to 11:00 am, he said and added that in DG Khan the electricity would be suspended at Circle 11 KV PAF feeder from 6:00 am to 11:00 am. Consumers can also obtain information about the power outage schedule from the MEPCO LIGHT app.
APP/mrk/mjk
1840 hrs
