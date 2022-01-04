UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Issues Safety Advisory For Line Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has issued advisory to its line staff to highlight safety measures be adopted while working on electricity poles on Tuesday

Engineer Nazeer Ahmad released a message for the line staff to take pre-cautionary measures while laying down wire from the electric poles to energy meters installed at homes.

Assistant Lineman (AL) has the responsibility to remain below the pole with vigilant on Lineman's movement working at the line.

"AL is liable to provide essential equipments to lineman concerned working on the pole and keep him informed about emerging any danger, it added.

It must be ensured to use high-voltage detectors followed by temporary earthing from both sides of the working site, added the advisory.

The official further termed that ignoring pre-cautionary measures was tantamount to committing suicide, adding that linemen must ensure to protect their lives and play role for overall progress of MEPCO.

