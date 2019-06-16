UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Launches Crack Down Against Defaulters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

MEPCO launches crack down against defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovered outstanding dues of Rs 250,000 from 15 defaulters during a crack down.

MEPCO sources said on Sunday, that in line with special directives of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the MEPCO teams launched a crack down against defaulters across the region and recovered outstanding dues of Rs 250,000 from 15 defaulters.

The MEPCO teams have also cut a tubewell connection after detecting power pilferage through direct wire, however, an application has been submitted to the police concerned for the registration of a case against the accused.

