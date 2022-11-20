MEPCO launches grand crackdown to achieve 100pc recovery targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) authorities have launched grand operation to achieve 100 percent recovery targets by taking indiscriminate action against defaulters.

The recovery staff led by SDOs were busy in the field on Saturday and Sunday to achieve recovery targets.

XEN Pakpattan Division Suleman Saqib along with recovery teams conducted operations in different areas of the city and reviewed the recovery situation on batch wise lists. He checked the receipt of bills in the areas of Loharanwali Khoi and Pul Jalib of Noorpur sub-division and 30 SP Pakpattan, Chak Alam Dhadi, Pir Ghani Road and Hassan Town in the limits of Al Farid Sub-division and directed the teams to disconnect the connections of defaulters for non-payment.

He ordered not to restore power until bills are paid fully.

Meanwhile, MEPCO teams have raided and caught 35 power pilferers during crackdown in a day across South Punjab.

A fine of over Rs six lac was imposed for stealing 24413 electricity units.