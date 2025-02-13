Open Menu

MEPCO, Law-enforcers Launch Crackdown On Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:24 PM

A joint operation against electricity theft and defaulters was successfully conducted in Muzaffargarh by MEPCO Circle, in collaboration with the Rangers, FIA, police, and other law enforcement agencies

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A joint operation against electricity theft and defaulters was successfully conducted in Muzaffargarh by MEPCO Circle, in collaboration with the Rangers, FIA, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

According to a MEPCO spokesperson, teams from MEPCO, backed by a heavy contingent of Rangers and police, carried out an extensive crackdown in high-risk areas of MEPCO Sub-Division Second, Muzaffargarh. During the operation, 25 consumers were caught stealing electricity through direct hooking (Kunda system), meter tampering, and bogus meters.

Additionally, six individuals were apprehended on the spot by Rangers and police for their involvement in power theft. MEPCO authorities have imposed heavy fines on the offenders, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

