MEPCO lineman allegedly commits suicide

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A lineman of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol over a domestic issue at Model Police Station here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Hussain r/o Masoom Shah colony had a domestic problem with his brother.

They informed that out of depression, Hussain shot his head when his kids and spouse had gone somewhere.

When the neighbours heard the firing, they immediately informed the police who reached the spot and found him in a pool of blood, they said.

The body was handed over to heirs after the autopsy, they concluded.