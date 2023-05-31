UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Lineman Allegedly Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 08:57 PM

MEPCO lineman allegedly commits suicide

A lineman of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol over a domestic issue at Model Police Station here on Wednesday

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A lineman of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol over a domestic issue at Model Police Station here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Hussain r/o Masoom Shah colony had a domestic problem with his brother.

They informed that out of depression, Hussain shot his head when his kids and spouse had gone somewhere.

When the neighbours heard the firing, they immediately informed the police who reached the spot and found him in a pool of blood, they said.

The body was handed over to heirs after the autopsy, they concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Firing Police Police Station Company Suicide Blood MEPCO Depression

Recent Stories

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.41% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.41% on May 29 - Economic Development ..

few seconds
 Dacoits gang busted as police arrests three outlaw ..

Dacoits gang busted as police arrests three outlaws

2 seconds ago
 Pakistani handicrafts shine at cultural, tourism e ..

Pakistani handicrafts shine at cultural, tourism event in China

4 seconds ago
 &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses indu ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses industrial decarbonisation ahead o ..

12 minutes ago
 US Officials Suspect Chinese Tourists in Alaska We ..

US Officials Suspect Chinese Tourists in Alaska Were Spies Studying Bases - Repo ..

6 seconds ago
 Next Batch of Russian Humanitarian Aid to Arrive i ..

Next Batch of Russian Humanitarian Aid to Arrive in Mozambique Soon - Lavrov

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.