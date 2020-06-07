MEPCO lineman electrocuted to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :A lineman of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) electrocuted to death while working on an electric pole at five marla scheme.

According to details, a lineman namely Ghulam Mujtaba was working on electric pole when he received electric shocks as suddenly power supply came into the power line.

The MEPCO workers alleged that the lineman died due to the negligence of the department. They said that the power supply restored while repairing work was underway at electricity line.

They said that various linemen had already lost their lives due to such horrible incidents. They demanded of an inquiry into the incident and strict action against the responsible.

However, the MEPCO rejected the allegation and said the official was died due to illness.

Quoting a report by Medical Officer Dr Hassan Raza, MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood told APP that the staffer was a diabetic patient and died due to cardiac arrest.

He didn't have external burns on his body.