MEPCO Making Efforts To Provide Uninterrupted Electricity

Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:49 PM

CEO Mepco Tahir Mahmood said they were vying hard to provide power uninterrupted power supply and taking every plausible step to overcome consumers's complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :CEO Mepco Tahir Mahmood said they were vying hard to provide power uninterrupted power supply and taking every plausible step to overcome consumers's complaints.

He was addressing after inauguration ceremony of new 132 KV gird station installed here Thursday.

He said 66KV Marwat gird station was upgraded with capacity of new 132KV gird station attached with two power transformers, while another new line with capacity of 132 KV was laid from Fort Abbas to Marwat that costed overall Rs500 million amounts.

CEO said overcoming of tripping, voltage shortage and over-billing remained his priority.

Former MPA Shukat Busra who was accompanying CEO in inauguration ceremony said the government was taking concrete steps to strengthen power system across the country. He said load-shedding was eliminated from motherland once for all.

