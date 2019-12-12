UrduPoint.com
Mepco Multan Circle Line Losses Down By 0.7pc

Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:27 PM

Mepco Multan circle line losses down by 0.7pc

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Progressive line losses of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Multan circle have been reduced by 0.7 per cent, ensuring saving of Rs 261.6 million for the power distribution company in 2019-20.

Superintending Engineer Mepco Multan circle Mian Muhammad Anwar said that progressive line losses of Mepco Multan circle, which were 11 per cent in first five months of 2018-19 i.e. July-Nov 2018, have reduced to 10.3 per cent in July-Nov 2019, according to a spokesman.

The Mepco Multan circle has also achieved the line losses targets, set by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

As per instructions from CEO Mepco Tahir Mahmood, Mepco consumers were being issued bills for only the units consumed and their billing information including images of units reading were also being sent to them by sms.

Progressive line losses recorded by divisions under Mepco Multan circle included: Cantonment division (0.3pc), Mumtazabad division (1.2pc), city division (0.2pc), Shujabad division (1.7pc), Musa Pak division (1.1pc) and Shah Rukn-e-Alam division (0.1pc).

More Stories From Pakistan

