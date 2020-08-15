UrduPoint.com
Mepco Nabs 1011 Power Pilferers In August

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:56 PM

Mepco nabs 1011 power pilferers in August

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 1011 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab so far during the current month of August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 1011 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab so far during the current month of August.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.

3 million electricity units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 22.9 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers and registered FIRs against 19 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

