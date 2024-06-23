MEPCO nabs 109 electricity pilferers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) claimed to have nabbed 109 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Sunday.

According to official sources, the MEPCO administration got 70 cases registered against the pilferers.

Similarly, fine amounting Rs 7.1 million was also imposed on the pilferers. The official sources added that the raids were conducted in DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and some other areas.