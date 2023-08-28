Mepco nabs 1,292 power pilferers

In a remarkable display of commitment to combating electricity theft, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 1,292 electricity pilferers and imposed fines of over Rs five million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :In a remarkable display of commitment to combating electricity theft, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 1,292 electricity pilferers and imposed fines of over Rs five million.

Teams from MEPCO undertook a resolute operation across 13 districts in South Punjab, resulting in the apprehension of a staggering 1292 electricity thieves. This monumental effort, led by Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana is in progress with full might.

During the period from the first of August to 24th, 2023, an extraordinary 326 electricity thieves were identified in Multan and fined a substantial sum of Rs 10.54 million. In addition, 44 cases were successfully registered in the MEPCO Multan circle.

The impact of this operation extended beyond Multan, as other districts also witnessed significant breakthroughs.

DG Khan Circle saw 78 electricity thieves being held accountable with fines totalling Rs over one million. Similarly, in the Vehari circle, 81 culprits were fined Rs 4.3 million, accompanied by 12 registered cases.

In Bahawalpur Circle, 115 electricity thieves were met with fines amounting to Rs 5.993 million, resulting in the filing of 7 FIRs. Sahiwal Circle contributed immensely as well, penalizing 139 electricity thieves with fines worth Rs 4.570 million and the registration of 6 cases.

Rahim Yar Khan Circle also made substantial strides. With 242 instances of electricity theft, fines totaling Rs 6.216 mln were imposed, and 8 FIRs were also filed.

In the Muzaffargarh circle, 139 electricity thieves were made to pay Rs 61.83 mln in fines, resulting in 5 registered cases. Bahawalnagar circle dealt with 40 offenders, imposing fines of Rs1.8 mln and filing 8 FIRs. Khanewal circle took rigorous action against 132 electricity thieves, resulting in fines of Rs 12 million and the registration of 13 cases.

This consolidated effort has truly exemplified the dedication of the Multan Electric Power Company in curbing electricity theft. The resounding success of this operation not only ensures fair play and justice but also bolsters the treasury with a substantial sum.