MEPCO nabs 2,551 power pilferers in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams caught 2,551 people for stealing electricity during the month of November.

According to officials, cases were registered against 2,367 electricity thieves, and 159 individuals were arrested in collaboration with rangers and police forces. MEPCO teams imposed Rs 168 million fine on electricity pilferers and recovered over Rs. 45 million.

In Multan circle, a total of 358 electricity thieves were fined Rs 33 million and 356 cases were filed against offenders, and 11 individuals were arrested. In the Dera Ghazi Khan circle, Rs 6.91 million fine was imposed on 197 individuals, with 195 FIRs registered and 12 electricity thieves apprehended by the police teams.

The Vehari circle, 233 electricity thieves were fined Rs.

19.64 million, and 190 cases were filed, leading to the arrest of 15 power pilferers. The Bahawalpur circle imposed Rs. 22.69 million fine on 315 consumers, and 32 individuals were arrested.

In Sahiwal circle, Rs. 30.79 million fine was imposed on 300 electricity thieves, 280 FIRs were filed, and 32 electricity thieves were arrested. In Muzaffargarh circle, 293 consumers were fined Rs. 8.35 million with 237 cases logged. In the Bahawalnagar circle, 121 electricity thieves were fined Rs. 11.16 million with 116 FIRs registered and 19 accused arrested. Similarly, in Khanewal circle, Rs. 18.27 million fine was imposed on 232 power consumers, with 176 FIRs registered across various police stations, leading to the arrest of four accused.