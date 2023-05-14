MEPCO nabs 46 electricity pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 46 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Sunday.

The pilferers managed to pilfer 44,000 units.

Mepco imposed a fine of Rs1.

2 million on these thieves. Apart from this, cases were registered against 45 pilferers.

According to Director Commercial Mepco Asad Hamad, the raids were conducted in DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and some other areas.