MEPCO Nabs 68 Power Pilferers In Single Day

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MEPCO nabs 68 power pilferers in single day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 68 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Sunday. The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 99,854 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed while 23 cases were logged against the power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

