MEPCO nabs 70 electricity pilferers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 70 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the pilferers managed to pilfer 51700 units.

Mepco imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 million on these thieves.

Apart from this, cases were registered against 59 pilferers. According to Director Commercial Mepco Asad Hamad, the raids were conducted in DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and some other areas.