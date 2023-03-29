UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Nabs 70 Electricity Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MEPCO nabs 70 electricity pilferers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 70 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the pilferers managed to pilfer 51700 units.

Mepco imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 million on these thieves.

Apart from this, cases were registered against 59 pilferers. According to Director Commercial Mepco Asad Hamad, the raids were conducted in DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and some other areas.

Related Topics

Multan National Accountability Bureau Electricity Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalnagar Muzaffargarh Vehari From Million

Recent Stories

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enh ..

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enhance market access

5 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work d ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work discusses national environmenta ..

5 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 editi ..

Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 edition in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 Careem participates in &#039;1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Careem participates in &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign, enables d ..

20 minutes ago
 Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in sup ..

Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.