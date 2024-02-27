MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 87 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 87 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the pilferers managed to pilfer 44,000 units.

Mepco imposed a fine of over Rs 457 million on these thieves. Apart from this, cases were registered against 46 pilferers.

The raids were conducted in DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and some other areas.