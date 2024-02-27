MEPCO Nabs 87 Electricity Pilferers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM
Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 87 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 87 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the pilferers managed to pilfer 44,000 units.
Mepco imposed a fine of over Rs 457 million on these thieves. Apart from this, cases were registered against 46 pilferers.
The raids were conducted in DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and some other areas.
Recent Stories
Fire broke out in oil tanker
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal
Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches
CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital
SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker12 minutes ago
-
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention12 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP caretaker government12 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 2912 minutes ago
-
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system17 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi18 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal18 minutes ago
-
CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital10 minutes ago
-
SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles10 minutes ago
-
Nominated CM Ali Amin Gandapur assures to resolve issues in Peshawar10 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.56b from 85,747 defaulters in 162 days10 minutes ago