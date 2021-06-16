Mepco nabs 91 power pilferers in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday caught 91 power pilferers during separate operations, launched throughout the South Punjab in a single day.

A Mepco official said Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 126,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs2.2 million fine was imposed on them while first information reports were registered against two of them over involvement in tampering meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.