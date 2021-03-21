Mepco nabs 96 power pilferers in a day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 96 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 108,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fines was imposed on them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.