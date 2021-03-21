UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mepco Nabs 96 Power Pilferers In A Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mepco nabs 96 power pilferers in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 96 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 108,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fines was imposed on them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

11 minutes ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

11 minutes ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

11 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

11 minutes ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 death ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.