(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric�Power�Company (MEPCO)��have caught 973�power�pilferers�during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during current month of July, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,�Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of over 1.5 million electricity�units.������ A sum of over Rs 39.2 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 75�power�pilferers�over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.������