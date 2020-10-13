MEPCO nets 154 power pilferers during 24 hours in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 154 power pilferers during separate raids throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 154 power pilferers during separate raids throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 132,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 3.8 million fine was imposed while cases were also got lodged against two power pilferers. The pilferers were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash etc.