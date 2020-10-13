UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Nets 154 Power Pilferers During 24 Hours In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:53 PM

MEPCO nets 154 power pilferers during 24 hours in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 154 power pilferers during separate raids throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 154 power pilferers during separate raids throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 132,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 3.8 million fine was imposed while cases were also got lodged against two power pilferers. The pilferers were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash etc.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari Million

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

11 minutes ago

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

26 minutes ago

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Weddi ..

26 minutes ago

MEPCO issues 1177 three phase meters to replace bu ..

2 minutes ago

PM decides crackdown against mafia involved in pri ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.