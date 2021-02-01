MEPCO nets 2526 power pilferers, imposes over Rs 40 m fine in January

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 2526 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the region and imposed a fine of Rs over 40 millions during January

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 2526 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the region and imposed a fine of Rs over 40 millions during January.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said on Monday the teams accompanying task forces raided different cities including Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.

7 millions units.

A sum of total Rs 40,543,600 fine was imposed on the pilferers, he said adding that FIRs against 115 electricity thieves were registered.